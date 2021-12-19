ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan markets mired with high prices despite rise of national currency value

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], December 19 (ANI): The US dollar has depreciated against Afghanistan's national currency, from 130 afghanis days ago to 98 afghanis on Sunday, according to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), but the price of basic goods and foods still remained high. "I face a lot of problems at home,...

