Afghan markets mired with high prices despite rise of national currency value

The Covid times have hit the market hard, and every financial product or service seemed to come heavily to the traders. Everything, including stocks, products and other markets were seen coming in lousy shape. Despite all the issues, we saw digital currency coming big; however, not all the coins proved to fall in this plane; a few went high, others drowned. Of all these coins, Bitcoin remains higher in value and thus falls in the asset category. Looking inside the way prices have gone up of Bitcoin, one can realize how it emerged as a pioneer in the crypto market. However, the experts feel this is not permanent as the coin went low earlier. Nevertheless, despite all odds and financial meltdowns, we could see digital coins proving out to be remarkable in terms of resilience. Luckily, there seemed a good boost for the high internet-based speed of the web and digitalization that changed the story.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO