Ottawa 67’s Hopeful Despite Most Recent Loss to Oshawa Generals

By Paul Quinney
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa 67’s deserved a better fate Friday night at TD Place in Ottawa, falling 4-2 to the Oshawa Generals, whose Ty Tullio shot the lights out with a three-goal performance. The loss extended Ottawa’s losing streak to four games. Even so, there are takeaways from the loss that should give...

The Hockey Writers

Ottawa 67’s Welcome Christmas Break After Loss to Barrie Colts

Dropping a 5-2 decision to the Barrie Colts Saturday afternoon in the nation’s capital on Anthony Tabak’s winning goal mid-way through the second frame was not the way the Ottawa 67’s wanted to start their Christmas break. Yet they did, despite playing a game that Ottawa interim head coach Norm Milley said, “could have gone either way.”
