See Shadows Fall Play First Show in 6 Years

Revolver
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadows Fall are back! Last night (December 18th), the New England metalcore pioneers played their first show in six years, reuniting at the Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. The recent spike in COVID cases has been shutting down concerts left and right, but...

