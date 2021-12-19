See Shadows Fall Play First Show in 6 Years

After virtually reuniting to perform one song on Riot Fest's livestream in 2020, and then releasing a live-in-2005 album, Straylight Run played their first show in over 12 years on Wednesday night (12/8) at Long Island's Mulcahy's Pub, the first of four nights opening for related band Taking Back Sunday. And not only was it the band's first show since their 2010 breakup, it had been even longer since John Nolan, Shaun Cooper, and Will Noon had played with John's sister Michelle DaRosa, who left the band in 2008 and whose piano and vocals were crucial to Straylight Run. Michelle's return helped give Straylight Run the rich, full sound that was sorely missed on those last two EPs and final tours, and making things sound even bigger was help from Taking Back Sunday's touring guitarist/backing vocalist/pianist Nathan Cogan (of Fox Harbor).

