Virtual reality is a mind game that transports something from your imagination onto the screen in front of you. The technology is advanced enough that even though someone knows virtual reality is not real, it can trick our brains into believing the computerized illusion is real stimuli. There are potential drawbacks to the overuse of three-dimensional, computer-generated environments, which the mind processes differently over time. Some doctors in mental health use VR for treatments, as it can produce an illusion of reality beneficial for such treatment. Virtual reality has not yet been proven to elicit higher levels of emotions than 2D gaming.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO