19 ways to give cash with style

The holiday season can be kind of rough, especially with this year’s rampant shipping delays. At a time when there’s always doubt that the gift we may want to get is going to be available or arrive on time, an option like a gift card becomes increasingly more appealing. Gift cards are always an attractive option because they allow the person to have the gift they truly want and make sure it’s the right size and style for their needs. Whether they love their favorite latte at Starbucks or just hope for some credit in their Amazon account, getting someone a...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO