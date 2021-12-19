ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

bell hooks: An Intellectual Who Walked the Talk

By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell hooks theorized the importance of intersectionality long before the term entered popular culture. She offered up genuine feminism as an emancipator for all, and compellingly and persuasively argued why this is so. She believed that love is an action, never simply a feeling. Prominent intellectual, professor, activist, and...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BET

Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69

Bell hooks, a critically acclaimed author, feminist and public intellectual, has reportedly died in her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, she had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away. Born Gloria...
BEREA, KY
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bell Hooks
freelibrary.org

bell hooks and picture books

You may know bell hooks for her innovative and tranformative works in literature, poetry and feminist studies. written by bell hooks; illustrated by Chris Raschka. Celebrates the joy and beauty of nappy hair. Nominated for an NAACP Image Award, here is a buoyantly fun read aloud brimming with playful and powerful affirmations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Shaped a Generation of Black Feminists

Speak On It is a Teen Vogue column by Jenn M. Jackson, whose queer Black feminist perspective explores how today's social and political life is influenced by generations of racial and gender (dis)order. In this column, they explain what lessons they have learned from bell hooks’ legacy and what they will be taking with them in the future.
SOCIETY
The Independent

bell hooks death: Celebrated author and feminist dies, aged 69

Celebrated author, feminist and activist bell hooks has died, aged 69.The author was surrounded by her close friends and family at home when she died from an illness, a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley, stated.hooks – real name Gloria Jean Watkins – published her books and scholarly articles under her chosen pen name to honour her maternal great-grandmother, whose name was Bell Blair Hooks.Watkins opted to stylise the name in lowercase letters in order to focus attention on her ideas as opposed to her identity. She once said that her choice points to the “substance of books, not...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Intellect
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the ‘90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I’d cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

bell hooks' death is a call to action

“What is our lesson in this moment? What does bell hooks’ death enjoin us to do?”. These were the questions I asked myself as I walked circles around the Stanford University Bookstore on Wednesday, just hours after reading of hooks’ passing, at the age of 69, from end-stage renal failure. I felt the air in an attempt to sense the memory of her presence — she, Gloria Jean Watkins, completed her undergraduate degree in English literature at Stanford in 1974.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
MSNBC

bell hooks dies after a career of shaping a feminism Black women could embrace

For generations of avid readers, academics, freedom fighters and the marginalized, bell hooks’ books make up the canon that points the way forward on the road to freedom. Author of 40 books, her first, “Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism,” illuminated the effects of racism and sexism on Black women and challenged the racism of white women in the feminist movement. An intersectional feminist, she showed how class, race, gender and sexual identity were interconnected and how they contributed to the oppression of women, especially Black women. In the words of one former student, the writer Min Jin Lee, the book was a “radical and relevant work of political theory.”
SOCIETY
Grazia

bell hooks' 10 Best Quotes

All About Love, The Will To Change, Bone Black, Feminism Is For Everybody and Communion, are just a handful of the 30 acclaimed books bell hooks left behind when she passed away aged 69 this week. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, the author and feminist cultural critic published an insightful, inspiring...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
papermag.com

bell hooks Dies at 69

Author, poet, cultural critic, feminist scholar, professor and activist, bell hooks has died at the age of 69. hooks' family confirmed the news to The Washington Post that the trailblazing luminary had passed away from end-stage renal failure early Wednesday morning in her home in Berea Kentucky. Revered as one of the most prominent feminist thinkers of her time, hooks is credited with being one of those responsible for shaping the trajectory of feminism over the past half century, pushing it beyond the confines of White middle class America to encompass critiques of oppressive structures as they fall along lines of race, gender and class.
BEREA, KY
WebMD

Feminist Scholar bell hooks Dies at 69

The feminist author and scholar bell hooks, whose best-known book was "Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism," has died at age 69. Her sister, Gwenda Motley, said the cause of death was end-stage renal failure, The Washington Post reported. Hooks died at her home in Berea, KY, where she had served as Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies at Berea College.
BEREA, KY
PopSugar

A Thank You to bell hooks — From Black Men

One cornerstone of bell hooks's work was that patriarchal ideals harm both men and women. In her 2004 book The Will to Change: Men, Masculinity and Love, hooks points out how societal expectations regarding masculinity can have distressing effects on boys: "To indoctrinate boys into the rules of patriarchy, we force them to feel pain and to deny their feelings." To fulfill the ideals of sexism, hooks noted that boys are rewarded for "acts of soul murder."
SOCIETY
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy