Public Health

DeSantis touts monoclonal antibody drug, calls other state’s COVID policies ‘insanity’

By Sam Raskin
 2 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared he is “committed” to ensuring new COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment will be administered to vulnerable Floridians.

The long-acting AstraZeneca therapy known as Evusheld will be available to moderately to severely immunocompromised people like cancer patients, he said.

“We are committed to doing the monoclonal,” DeSantis said Friday during a news conference, according to ABC affiliate Local 10. “We will make sure the dose sites are available.”

The Sunshine State has just 3,100 doses of the antibody drug, favored by opponents COVID-19 vaccines, which will be given to the state’s hospitals and clinics that are performing such treatments, multiple outlets reported.

“This monoclonal is a new tool for some of our most vulnerable Floridians and we are happy to make this available throughout the state,” DeSantis said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D50BC_0dR0Ttl000
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Evusheld will be available to moderately to severely immunocompromised people.

“Florida has been a leader in advocating for early treatment of COVID-19 and the availability of this new monoclonal is a continuation of the state’s efforts.”

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month gave emergency use authorization to the AstraZeneca drug for those over 12 with compromised immune systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddh5u_0dR0Ttl000
Florida has just 3,100 doses of Evusheld.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTrTf_0dR0Ttl000
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been an outspoken opponent of vaccine and mask mandates

DeSantis, an outspoken opponent of vaccine and mask mandates, vowed not to replicate restrictive COVID-19 precautions enacted in other states.

“We are not going to indulge in any of the insanity that you are starting to see again in other parts of the country,” he said during the news conference, according to the Star-Banner. “A lot of those heavy-handed policies have been total failures, and we’re certainly not going to be indulging that.”

Comments / 11

Rickey McClung
2d ago

and with the recent ranting of Florida's governor his name now will be changed to dronnie meaning he is half Donnie and half Ronnie the only Republican to split into when he's needed he is nothing but a loser in the state of Florida by dronnie VOTE BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵💯 Republicans voting blue in Florida 🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵💯

Reply(5)
5
Edwin Kassay
2d ago

Yeah, that’s why Floriduh has almost as many Deaths as California, with half the Population. Keep killing those Magats!

Reply
2
