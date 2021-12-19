ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers vs. Titans prediction: All signs point to Pittsburgh

By The Wildcat
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMX05_0dR0TrzY00

The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in The Post, including the 1997-2020 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide. Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (+1) over Tennessee Titans

Are the Steelers’ best days behind them? Almost certainly … but despite that prevailing reality, their core determination remains one of the eternal marvels of the sport, at this level. And Ben Roethlisberger as an underdog is one of the time-tested verities of this league. Somebody has to be the favorite here, but we’d typically prefer to use Tennessee getting, rather than giving. There’s no place like Heinz. Steelers, for one unit.

Atlanta Falcons (+9.5) over SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

There are very few signal-callers in this league who can keep his attack troops in the game despite being marginally outmanned — and Matt Ryan still has the skill people to make that impression. Looks to us as if the market has strayed too far off the mark here, so we’ll suck it up and look to step in. One more time, Falcons for one unit.

FanSided

Refs tried and failed to end Steelers’ season with awful fourth-down spot

The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
State
Tennessee State
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Titans Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-13 win against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Defensive Turnovers: The Steelers’ defense played a bend-don’t-break style all game but they came up large with a couple of takeaways. Arthur Maulet and Cam Sutton with big-time forced fumbles in this one while Taco Charlton uses his length to tip a Ryan Tannehill third down pass picked off by Joe Schobert.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Titans: What they're saying in Tennessee after loss

They can’t be happy in Nashville Monday morning. The Tennessee Titans controlled the time of possession against the Steelers, rushed for 201 yards and had 22 first downs. And they lost, 19-13. Four turnovers played a major role. Here’s what the sports writers are saying in Tennessee. “The...
Steelers Depot

Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Titans

Another game, another Pittsburgh Steelers’ comeback win at Heinz Field as the Steelers shook off yet another disastrous first half to claw their way back to a 19-13 win over the visiting Tennessee Titans Sunday, thanks in large part to four forced turnovers by a Steelers’ defense that played rather inspired 10 days after an embarrassing performance in Minnesota.
CBS Sports

Steelers vs. Titans score: Pittsburgh rallies to rough up Tennessee, stays alive in AFC playoff race

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't dead yet. Despite another slow start, the Steelers rallied to defeat the Tennessee Titans while staying alive in the AFC playoff race. The 19-13 win put the Steelers back over .500 at 7-6-1. The Titans fell to 9-5 and are now just one game ahead of the Colts for first place in the AFC South, though they do hold the tiebreaker after beating Indy twice.
