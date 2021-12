The original Law & Order is coming back, which means we're in for one whole night a week of Law & Order for NBC. A new L&O spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense, had originally been in the works for fall 2021, but NBC decided to scrap that idea in favor of bringing back the original series. As we get closer to the show's return in February for Season 21, we are beginning to find out which original cast members are reprising their roles and how the District Attorney's office is functioning in the year 2021. What is even more exciting is waiting to see how they could potentially cross over with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) on SVU and Organized Crime, respectively.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO