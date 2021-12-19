Gangs of London: Season Two Teaser and Images Released for AMC+ Drama Series

The mysteries will continue to unfold. Yellowjackets has been renewed for a second season on Showtime. The first season wraps on January 16th. A horror and coming-of-age drama series, the Yellowjackets TV show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. The story begins with a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring clans that are able to survive for 19 months. The show also picks up 25 years later, tracking the lives the survivors have attempted to piece back together as adults — while revealing the truth about their survival.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO