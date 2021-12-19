ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Detroit Lions starting offense for matchup vs. Cardinals will look different

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win their second game of the 2021 season when they take on the Arizona...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Highest-Priced Cornerback Lions Should Sign This Offseason

Among the many issues Detroit needs to address this offseason is the weakness it has in the defensive backfield. The Lions have experienced a flurry of injuries at cornerback this season, perhaps most notably losing second-year pro Jeff Okudah to a season-ending ailment in Week 1. It subsequently destroyed the...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Evan Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Arizona Cardinals#Ford Field#Amon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Shocking Victory Today

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted his team to play the role of spoiler to end the season. And spoil they did today. The Detroit Lions stunned the football world on Sunday with a blowout win over the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals. Detroit controlled the game in all...
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Make NFL History in Victory Over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions secured themselves a little bit of history in their Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. According to CBS Sports, It is the first time in NFL history a team with one victory or fewer defeated a team with 10 or more wins by double-digits. “That was...
NFL
AllLions

Jared Goff: 'We Had Will Harris Playing Corner'

The Detroit Lions entered the game against the Arizona Cardinals as double-digit underdogs. Over the course of 60 minutes at Ford Field, the team that executed significantly better and had the better gameplan walked away with the 18-point victory. While many thought the Cardinals would avenge their Monday Night Football...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy