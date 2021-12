With the holidays right around the corner, so too is the America East Conference season. January 2 is the start of league play with a full slate of games. The non-conference schedule has proven to be quite a success for the league. It continued last Monday night when Albany made an appearance at Boston College and defeated the Eagles by a 61-57 score. It marked the second win for America East vs the Atlantic Coast Conference. The other win was UMBC’s win over Pittsburgh. Right now, the league is in good shape to produce a very exciting league season in just two weeks. Here is what else is going on in the conference.

