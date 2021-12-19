ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Residency standard designed to support voter access, inclusion

By Guest Columnist
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Atkins, Bradbury and Keisling, all Democrats, are former Oregon secretaries of state. Atkins served from 2015-17; Bradbury from 1999-2009; and Keisling from 1991-99. When announced gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof files the paperwork to run for governor, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Elections Division will undertake its standard legal review of his...

The Oregonian

