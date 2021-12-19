ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Readers reply: in 500 years’ time, which current scientific theories will be as discredited as flat Earth theory?

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9cLi_0dR0SWts00
A 16th-century map of the world derived from the observations of Ptolemy.

Five hundred years or so ago, a significant number of people thought the world was flat. In 500 years’ time, which current scientific theories will be relegated to the same level as the flat Earth theory is now? Richard Cutsforth, Chichester

Notes & Queries will return in 2022. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com.

String theory. Too weird and inelegant to possibly be right. PrincessWhatever

I would say “dark matter”. Science can’t possibly measure the mass of all the matter, or the various forms of energy present in the visible universe, so they invented a “magic matter” to fill in the blanks. reinhardpolley

How about the big bang theory? It’s just a theory, is it not? The universe might just as well have been created by a burp from an ancient intergalactic hedgehog. UnironicBeard

Trickle-down economics. Mikes005

I have a sneaking suspicion that, in 500 years, humans will have proved that intelligence does not reside in us.

We have a planet tailor-made for the survival of all life on the planet, including ours. Despite that, we have humans destroying ecosystems in search of wealth and humans killing humans in search of control.

I think Crocodile Dundee said it best: “See that rock over there? It’s been there for thousands of years. Arguing about who owns it is stupid.”

That’s the metaphor that describes humanity today, as smart as that rock is. Rcamejo

We must dismiss the idea there was a widespread belief in a flat Earth 500 years ago. An interesting and sometimes surprising window on educated medieval perspectives on the cosmos is provided by Dante’s The Divine Comedy, written during the early years of the 14th century and entirely conceived within a spherical-Earth model of the universe.

Hell is a huge funnel-shaped structure, centred under Jerusalem, descending tier by tier to its deepest point, which is located at the centre of the planet. Purgatory is an oceanic island in the southern hemisphere, at the antipodes of Jerusalem.

Dante frequently makes reference to, for example, how midday on the Tiber equals sunset on the Ganges. Most remarkable of all, when Dante and his guide, Virgil, descend to the deepest pit of the inferno, where Satan stands waist-deep in a frozen lake, and they continue their journey by climbing down Satan’s shaggy pelt into a cavern below the lake, Dante is dumbstruck suddenly to find himself alongside Satan’s gigantic legs, which are now upside-down.

Virgil patiently explains to him that he should not be surprised, as they have passed the centre of the Earth, to which all objects are drawn by gravity. Uppsalaman

Neoliberalism is a theory well beyond its use-by date now, never mind in 500 years’ time! DiogenesPithos

Materialism: the weird idea that consciousness somehow emerges from matter. PlatonicThoughts

It’s not so much a matter of what will be (dis)proved, but what will be acceptable. Back in 500BC, Pythagoras postulated that the moon and the Earth were spherical, based on observation and logic. Then, in 240BC Eratosthenes noted that, at midday in one town in Egypt, the sun shone directly down into a well, whereas, at a distant town, at the same time of day, the light arrived at an angle. He used this, and the distance between the two towns, to calculate the diameter of the Earth – and made a pretty good fist of it, too.

How did he measure the distance between the towns? This was in the days before Google Maps, so he paid somebody to walk between the two towns and count how many paces it took. That is the painstaking attention to detail, and the endless quest for truth, that epitomise the scientific method.

Did the wider world pay any attention? No, because it didn’t fit in with the extant received wisdom that the Earth was flat, a “fact” that was obvious to anyone who looked at the horizon.

Then along came Copernicus and, of course, Galileo, whose heliocentric models contravened the doctrine (and dogma) of the all-powerful church. The church ignored their postulations and proofs and insisted on its own – totally unproved – “model”. That is the painstaking attention to superstition and control of the masses, and the endless quest to suppress inconvenient facts, that epitomises virtually all major religions.

So, it’s not a matter of being right; it’s a matter of being accepted. Maybe the best we can hope for is that, long before 2521, humankind (if it still exists) will have outgrown the need for religions. LewisWinders

Almost none of the above is actually true. In rejecting Galileo’s model, the church was siding with the majority scientific opinion of the day. There was not, as yet, sufficient evidence for heliocentrism. Geocentrism wasn’t a simple superstition, but a well-established system that was able to predict astronomical events quite accurately. The Catholic authorities believed, quite reasonably, that as long as it did that then there was no reason to reject it. Galileo’s own definitive proof of heliocentrism – that the tides are caused by the Earth sloshing about in its orbit around the sun – was, of course, not only unconvincing but flat-out wrong.

Moreover, much of the evidence supporting heliocentrism was gathered over the course of the 17th century by Catholic astronomers, particularly Jesuits, who were as committed to evidence-based science as any hard-nosed atheist. JonathanCR

Science cannot find a proof for time; there is no experiment that shows that time exists. As a fairly rudimentary aspect of our lives and a fundamental aspect of all applied mathematics and sciences, it might be nice to solve that one.

I’m working on a theory that a fitted sheet obeys neither Euclidean or non-Euclidean geometry. Here’s looking at Euclid. flinders

1) That capitalism is a valid – and in any way morally acceptable – way of structuring our economic activity and distribution of resources. To paraphrase Captain Picard: “Our 20th-century ancestors, with their primitive economic systems!”

2) That nation states are a reasonable structure in which to invest sovereignty.

3) This one may be wishful thinking – the idea that the speed of light is unable to be exceeded. If the idea is sound, I hope the Alcubierre drive or something similar is plausible. The idea that we will never be able to explore the rest of the universe is one I find crushingly depressing. BostonMatt

The theory that time travel is impossible. I’ve just nipped back 500 years from a post-Covid world to post this comment. FYI, the scientists ran out of Greek letters before we got to the “new normal” in the 2030s. galvinonthewing

Five hundred years? By then, I suspect there will be a plethora of theories about the ancients (or aliens) who built cities and mastered arcane sciences such as manufacturing glass, flying machines and creating artificial light, along with generating and transmitting energy. Then there will be the inevitable fables about what happened to them. AwakenstoEmptiness

Comments / 16

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pythagoras
Person
Euclid
Person
Copernicus
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flat Earth#Time Travel#500 Years
IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Egypt
geneticliteracyproject.org

Mystery of 3.7 million year old footsteps solved

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In the 1970s, a set of 3.66-million-year-old human footprints preserved in volcanic ash turned the paleontology field upside down. They...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Rare evidence of Roman crucifixion uncovered in the UK

A man in Roman England, possibly a slave, died brutally when he was crucified in the third or fourth century A.D., according to the archaeologists who found his remains, including a nail hammered through one of his heel bones. The man, who died between the ages of 25 and 35,...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy