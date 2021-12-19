Lymph nodes another area to keep an eye on in dogs

Receiving the news that your pet may have one or more lymph nodes that are enlarged can be frightening and even more confusing when considering how many different disease conditions may result in lymph node enlargement.

Lymph nodes are part of the immune system and serve as collecting points for the white blood cells, and when the body is responding these can become enlarged which is called lymphadenopathy. The most common places your pet may have enlarged lymph nodes are under the jaw, in the armpits, groin and behind the knees. Depending on what the body is reacting to, a single lymph node may be enlarged or all the nodes through the body. Your veterinarian or you may notice the enlarged glands and subsequent testing is generally the next step.

If a solitary node is abnormal then generally it is reacting to local infection or inflammation and determining the source is needed. A lymph node under the jaw may be a sign of an infected tooth or ear canal or one in the armpit or groin may be indicative of a problem lower down the leg. Sometimes a cancerous growth may be near the lymph node and enlargement could be a sign of spread or metastasis.

If an infection is not easily found, your veterinarian may take a needle aspirate to evaluate microscopically and may send the sample off to a pathologist. If an infection is the source of the trouble, then the lymphadenopathy will resolve with effective antibiotic treatment.

Multiple lymph node enlargement, or generalized lymphadenopathy indicates a systemic problem. Tick-borne infections like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can cause generalized lymphadenopathy, as well as some immune-mediate diseases, fungal infections, or cancers. These cases can be more complicated to reach a diagnosis and more involved testing may be needed. Blood tests can help determine exposure or infection with the tick-borne disease and specific testing for fungal diseases can be performed.

The most common cancer in dogs that causes generalized lymphadenopathy is lymphoma. Lymphoma is a cancer of the white blood cell called a lymphocyte and can seemingly develop almost overnight with sometimes profoundly large lymph nodes. In many of these cases, the nodes can have a characteristic appearance microscopically, but sometimes a biopsy of a lymph node may be needed to reach a diagnosis. Once a diagnosis of lymphoma is made, further testing can help determine the type of lymphoma which can impact the prognosis with treatment.

If you notice a lump in one of the locations that might be a lymph node become enlarged in your pet, don’t hesitate in having it evaluated. Infections are much easier to treat when they are caught early and systemic diseases associated with generalized lymphadenopathy can have significant impacts on multiple body systems if undiagnosed. While some of these diseases can be scary, many have relatively straightforward treatments once an accurate diagnosis is made.

Questions for Dr. Gary Thompson can be emailed to askthevet@theblade.com or mailed to The Blade, Attn. Ask the Vet, 541 N. Superior St. Toledo, OH., 43660. Dr. Thompson regrets that he cannot answer individual letters.