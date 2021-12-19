ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Lymph nodes another area to keep an eye on in dogs

By By Gary Thompson / Special to The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Yd7i_0dR0SO5I00

Receiving the news that your pet may have one or more lymph nodes that are enlarged can be frightening and even more confusing when considering how many different disease conditions may result in lymph node enlargement.

Lymph nodes are part of the immune system and serve as collecting points for the white blood cells, and when the body is responding these can become enlarged which is called lymphadenopathy. The most common places your pet may have enlarged lymph nodes are under the jaw, in the armpits, groin and behind the knees. Depending on what the body is reacting to, a single lymph node may be enlarged or all the nodes through the body. Your veterinarian or you may notice the enlarged glands and subsequent testing is generally the next step.

If a solitary node is abnormal then generally it is reacting to local infection or inflammation and determining the source is needed. A lymph node under the jaw may be a sign of an infected tooth or ear canal or one in the armpit or groin may be indicative of a problem lower down the leg. Sometimes a cancerous growth may be near the lymph node and enlargement could be a sign of spread or metastasis.

If an infection is not easily found, your veterinarian may take a needle aspirate to evaluate microscopically and may send the sample off to a pathologist. If an infection is the source of the trouble, then the lymphadenopathy will resolve with effective antibiotic treatment.

Multiple lymph node enlargement, or generalized lymphadenopathy indicates a systemic problem. Tick-borne infections like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can cause generalized lymphadenopathy, as well as some immune-mediate diseases, fungal infections, or cancers. These cases can be more complicated to reach a diagnosis and more involved testing may be needed. Blood tests can help determine exposure or infection with the tick-borne disease and specific testing for fungal diseases can be performed.

The most common cancer in dogs that causes generalized lymphadenopathy is lymphoma. Lymphoma is a cancer of the white blood cell called a lymphocyte and can seemingly develop almost overnight with sometimes profoundly large lymph nodes. In many of these cases, the nodes can have a characteristic appearance microscopically, but sometimes a biopsy of a lymph node may be needed to reach a diagnosis. Once a diagnosis of lymphoma is made, further testing can help determine the type of lymphoma which can impact the prognosis with treatment.

If you notice a lump in one of the locations that might be a lymph node become enlarged in your pet, don’t hesitate in having it evaluated. Infections are much easier to treat when they are caught early and systemic diseases associated with generalized lymphadenopathy can have significant impacts on multiple body systems if undiagnosed. While some of these diseases can be scary, many have relatively straightforward treatments once an accurate diagnosis is made.

Questions for Dr. Gary Thompson can be emailed to askthevet@theblade.com or mailed to The Blade, Attn. Ask the Vet, 541 N. Superior St. Toledo, OH., 43660. Dr. Thompson regrets that he cannot answer individual letters.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Can my pets get COVID?

People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people.
PETS
asapland.com

What are The Symptoms of Stomach Worms?

Well, there are two possible symptoms of stomach worms in dogs. These two symptoms include:- 2) Decreased appetite and poor coat condition. At this point, you must get your dog treated by a veterinarian for the same immediately. The treatment can be given by your vet either orally or through injection.
ANIMALS
Insider

How to use Benadryl to help your dog with allergies, anxiety, and more

Benadryl is safe to give your dog for allergies, anxiety, motion sickness, and vaccine side effects. Though a typical Benadryl pill is 25 mg, you should only give your dog 0.9-1.8 mg per pound of weight. Make sure that the Benadryl you're giving your dog only contains diphenhydramine. Visit Insider's...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Lymph Nodes
whole-dog-journal.com

10 Ways to Improve Your Dog’s Lymph Circulation

Most of us appreciate the circulatory system and understand how the heart pumps blood through arteries, veins, and capillaries, but few of us know nearly as much about the lymphatic system. Well, it’s time to catch up! The lymphatic system is essential to health and well-being, so learning how to support this often-overlooked system will help your dog live a longer, more active, and healthier life.
PETS
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: Are thyroid nodules concerning?

More than 50 percent of people have thyroid nodules detectable by high-resolution ultrasound (1). Fortunately, most are benign. A small percent, 4 to 6.5 percent, are malignant, with the number varying depending on the study (2). Thyroid nodules are diagnosed more often incidentally on radiologic exams, such as CT scans of the chest, MRI scans, PET scans and ultrasounds of the carotid arteries in the neck, rather than as a consequence of symptoms (3).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Cancer
Fairfax Times

What are normal labs anyway?

Have you ever been told your labs are “normal,” yet you still feel crummy or have unexplained symptoms? The reference ranges used in conventional medicine are broad ranges based on the average population….which is a mostly sick population. These ranges also vary between different labs and states....
HEALTH
asapland.com

Shortness of Breath From The Stomach

Intense and frequent belching in the stomach causes shortness of breath. The patient may be able to interrupt it by putting a finger into the mouth and pressing on the tongue. Putting one’s head between the knees or drinking a little saltwater removes this condition in some cases. A...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

New Hope for Patients With Relapsed Large B-cell Lymphoma

Of the 18,000 people diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma each year, only half will be successfully treated with chemotherapy. The 9,000 remaining patients typically have poor outcomes, with only 25% responding to additional, higher-intensity chemotherapy, followed by a stem cell transplant. “For around three-quarters of patients who don’t respond to...
CANCER
Phys.org

Breakthrough identification of proteins necessary for muscle regeneration

A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy has identified the proteins necessary for efficient regeneration of skeletal muscles after acute injury and in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Ashok Kumar, Else and Philip Hargrove Endowed Professor of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences, is reporting his findings in eLife. Skeletal...
SCIENCE
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

20 Foods That Will Clean Your Arteries Naturally And Protect You From Heart Attacks

One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy