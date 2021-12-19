ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted For Murder In Mysterious Double Belleville Stabbing

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Termaine Pines Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Belleville PD

Authorities have announced a murder suspect in a November stabbing that left Belleville residents with more questions than answers.

Termaine Pines, 48, is wanted for stabbing a woman going into her Van Rennsselear Street home -- where an elderly woman was found dead inside on Nov. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

Pines was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is being tracked by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Belleville and Baltimore police departments and the US Marshal’s Service.

The initial incident caused confusion in Belleville, as police released a photo of a possible suspect but not much else. In turn, many residents were left fearful and desperate for answers.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call police immediately.

Victim Of Fatal Hoboken Warehouse Fire ID’d: Prosecutor

One of two victims of the Monday night’s fatal warehouse fire in Hoboken have been identified, authorities announced. Rose Marie Vos, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene as responders doused the fire at 38 Jackson St. around 12:20 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A 61-year-old man...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Two Fairfield County Schools Enter 'Lock-In' During Bank Robbery Investigation

Two schools in Fairfield County entered their lock-in/lock-out protocols while police investigated a reported bank robbery and Lyft carjacking in the area. Police investigators in Bridgeport were called to the Webster Bank on Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, where there was a report of a robbery by a suspect who proceeded to flee in a stolen Lyft vehicle.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
