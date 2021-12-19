ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Derrick Jaxn’s Marriage Recover After Publicly Humiliating His Wife? | RSMS

Self-proclaimed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn is getting tons of backlash...

TW-ent is Reporting that Singer Leehom Wang and Non-celeb Wife Have Divorced After 8 Years of Marriage and Three Kids

I feel like entertainment news is always a surprise even if some cases it’s not. TW-ent is reporting that popular Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Leehom Wang and his wife of 8-years Lee Jing Lei have divorced already. The gossip is that the two divorced earlier this year and have been discussing divorce since 2017. But back then she got pregnant with their third child so the divorce was put off. The couple married in 2013 and have three kids together. The reason for the divorce is reportedly mother-in-law issues and Lee Jing Lei cannot deal with it anymore. Tabloids are of course pointing to the giant elephant in the room which is that Leehom has been dodging gay rumors for the entirety of his career and his marriage to Lee Jing Lei, who was his fan turned sudden wedding to wife so she got saddled with the beard tag. The divorce rumors have been been speculated since 2019 in earnest due to the two never interacting or posting each other on Instagram though plenty of each with kids pictures. That, and some cryptic posts about end of the journey etc. led to this not surprising news this week about being divorced. Edit: Leehom just confirmed it after I posted this.
TMZ.com

Rep. Madison Cawthorn Divorcing Wife Cristina After 8 Months of Marriage

Super conservative Congressman Madison Cawthorn is consciously uncoupling after only 8 months of marriage, and the divorce has political overtones. Cawthorn and Cristina Bayardelle Cawthorn said in a joint statement, they made the "enormously difficult decision" ... citing the boilerplate irreconcilable differences. Cawthorn wrote, "When Cristina and I were engaged,...
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has unfortunately concluded wayyyy too soon. But don’t fret — another chaotic Real Housewives mashup is shortly on its way. Filming has already concluded for a yet-to-be-named Season 2, with the mayhem going down at Dorinda Medley’s Bezerkshires mansion. Not only that, the cast for this […] The post Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
Rapper Kangol Kid Dies at 55 After Battle With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

The member of 'Roxanne, Roxanne' hitmakers UTFO has lost battle with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 55, less than a year after going public with his diagnosis. AceShowbiz - Kangol Kid passed away at the age of 55. His death came only 10 months after he went public with his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis. The news was revealed by promoter Van Silk after he reached out to Kangol Kid's UTFO bandmate Mix Master Ice.
Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
