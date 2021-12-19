ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

William and Stokes: U.S. democracy needs home grassroots coalition

By William G. Howell, Susan C. Stokes Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Recently, the Biden administration hosted the Democracy Summit — a convening of leaders and organizations representing democracies around the world. The political context for these meetings is at once urgent and dire, including, and perhaps especially, here in the U.S. Signs of democratic breakdown are everywhere: partisan manipulation...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Culpeper Star Exponent

WILLIAMS: When extremism is the norm, democracy is imperiled

DURING the same month a former Rocky Mount police officer at the Jan. 6 insurrection moved to get his charge dismissed, the Pentagon stopped short of barring service members from extremist groups. And we wonder why democracy withers on the vine. The former police sergeant in question, Thomas “T.J.” Robertson,...
POLITICS
Newsday

Don't despair about U.S. democracy — fix it

Last week, I promised a bit of optimism about U.S. democracy given the very real threats the republic is facing. I'll repeat that no one should dismiss those threats. But the defeat of democracy is hardly a done deal. To begin with, imperfect democracy survived 2020, and as serious as...
U.S. POLITICS
New Pittsburgh Courier

To Be Equal: U.S. Democracy at ‘critical risk’

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“If Congress fails to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, American democracy will be at critical risk … Defenders of democracy in America still have a slim window of opportunity to act. But time is ticking away, and midnight is approaching. To lose our democracy but preserve the filibuster in its current form—in which a minority can block popular legislation without even having to hold the floor—would be a short-sighted blunder that future historians will forever puzzle over.” — “Statement in Support of the Freedom to Vote Act,” an open letter signed by more than 150 scholars of US democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

U.S. Democracy Faces Real Threats

I was planning to write an optimistic item about the fate of democracy in the U.S. But a realistic optimist has to begin with a recognition of how precarious democratic governance has been and how serious the threats to it are now. So for now the threats will have to do, but don’t despair: These are risks, not done deals, and I’ll go into more depth on the reasons for optimism soon.Until 1965, a large group of those who lived in the U.S. were deprived of full citizenship, and in many cases effectively barred from public life. That exclusionary system did feature elections and republican institutions, but it wasn’t what we really want to call “democracy.” Only with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 did the U.S. start to live up to its own democratic aspirations — aspirations, to be sure, that have never been universally shared, but that I think have always been quite real.Even at its best, post-1965 democracy in the U.S. still had many real flaws, with the franchise and other forms of political participation often more available to some than to others, and features such as the malapportioned Senate that are hard to defend in a republic. But lots of democracies are flawed in one way or another.What’s happened recently, however, has opened up both old and new risks to this system, enough to make many scholars worried — as detailed, most recently, in the latest Bright Line Watch survey of political scientists. The old risks include efforts to make it more difficult for people to vote; the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Voting Rights Act protections; the possibility of increasing precision in gerrymandering, also now sanctioned by the court; rising social and economic inequality, which can have the effect of making political equality harder to achieve; and more. The new risks? Republican politicians and other important party actors have, for 25 years or more, rejected the healthy democratic norms needed to make a republic function, with the situation becoming more dire with the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and, eventually, Trump’s attempt to overturn his defeat in 2020.The bottom line is pretty straightforward. In a two-party system, both parties will eventually hold office. If one of those parties has turned against democratic norms, it will eventually hold power and, well, enact its preferences. It is extremely unlikely that rank-and-file voters would prevent such a party from taking power; people simply don’t vote based on that kind of abstraction. And thanks to partisan polarization, most voters will automatically support their team in any event. Democracy depends on a willingness to lose elections. If that willingness starts wavering — as it seems to be for Trump and his allies — we’re in trouble.So the context for optimism requires confronting the risks out there to republican government, which shouldn’t be minimized. Elected officials should be strengthening laws and institutions to make it harder for anti-democratic forces to succeed. But even those efforts may turn out to be insufficient. Fortunately, we’re not quite at that point yet. Stay tuned, and I’ll deliver some reasons that no one should give up yet on U.S. democracy.For your weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week (in addition to those linked above):1. Seth Masket at Mischiefs of Faction on the debate about Democratic messaging.2. SoRelle Wyckoff Gaynor at the Monkey Cage on the tools available to congressional leaders.3. Dan Drezner on a foreign-policy disaster.4. Matt Grossmann talks with Laurel Harbridge-Yong and Eric Merkley about President Joe Biden, the media and gasoline prices.5. And Stacie Goddard, Jack Snyder and Keren Yarhi-Milo on the late international-relations scholar Robert L. Jervis.
U.S. POLITICS
thefulcrum.us

Summit for Democracy needs improvements before reconvening

Kevin Frazier is a student at the Harvard Kennedy School and the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. Ravel, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission, is a member of the International Comitê Scientifico working on solutions to strengthen electoral justice. Two days of deliberation at the...
POLITICS
washingtoninformer.com

MORIAL: U.S. Democracy at ‘Critical Risk’ Without Filibuster Reform

“If Congress fails to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, American democracy will be at critical risk … Defenders of democracy in America still have a slim window of opportunity to act. But time is ticking away, and midnight is approaching. To lose our democracy but preserve the filibuster in its current form — in which a minority can block popular legislation without even having to hold the floor — would be a shortsighted blunder that future historians will forever puzzle over.” — “Statement in Support of the Freedom to Vote Act,” an open letter signed by more than 150 scholars of U.S. democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradosun.com

Littwin: It’s much easier to say that U.S. democracy is under attack than to figure out what to do about it

I have a young progressive friend who is working toward a Ph.D. and plans to be a professor of something or other. We’re coffee shop friends, and when we bump into each other, which is often, we usually take time to discuss the issues of the day and typically end our conversation — one nearly always laced with laughter — deeply depressed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Biden rallies the world to strengthen democracy as big challenges loom at home

President Biden gathered, virtually, representatives of more than 100 countries for what was billed as a “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday and Friday. The goal was to rally nations in the face of rising authoritarianism around the world. “Democracy needs champions,” the president said. The administration,...
ADVOCACY
pbs.org

Defending Democracy: At Home and Abroad

- Defending democracy at home and abroad. - As a global community for democracy, we have to stand up for the values that unite us. - [Yamiche] President Biden calls on world leaders to protect democracy. - I was very straightforward. There was no minced words. - [Yamiche] And he...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

At a moment of peril, the world’s democracies needed Biden’s pep rally

Democracy’s defining characteristics are procedural: The outcomes it produces come after society, or its representatives, has assembled, debated and voted. This takes advantage of two facts about human nature: No one has all the answers, but everyone has something to contribute. It rests on the faith, often vindicated in practice, that consultation necessarily precedes action. Being essential to democracy, deliberation is also its greatest vulnerability, however. It takes time — so much talk, so many contentious, tedious meetings — and then policy success is hardly guaranteed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americasvoice.org

Democrats Need to “Dramatically Reinvent the Immigration Debate in Defense of Multiracial Democracy”

Must-read Jean Guerrero LA Times Column About Need to Energize America’s Multiracial Majority and Present Counter-Vision to GOP’s Ugly Nativism. Washington, DC – A timely Los Angeles Times column by Jean Guerrero, “Stop letting hate groups control the immigration debate,” counsels Democrats to lean in to the immigration and border debate to provide a “counter-narrative” to Republicans’ fearmongering and xenophobia. Guerrero also takes to task too many in the mainstream media who unquestionably adopt the GOP’s frame, while including in their coverage and sources designated hate groups from the anti-immigrant Tanton network organizations.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#State Senate#Civil Rights Movement#Harvard#Youth Poll#Americans
TIME

Biden’s Push to Strengthen Democracies Abroad Begins at Home

It was supposed to be in person, but the long tail of the COVID-19 pandemic meant Joe Biden’s first gathering of the world’s democracies would have to be held virtually. Opening the first day of meetings with heads of states of more than 100 countries that joined the Summit for Democracy, Biden walked onto a stage set inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington and sat down at a wooden table with his Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Xinhua Commentary: Faltering U.S.-led alliance behind democracy circus

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Summit for Democracy" finally ended up amid waves of criticism and doubts from both within and without the United States. In the name of reviving democracy, the United States handpicked participants for the political farce based on its own interests and preferences. Yet it has not only failed to fool the global community, but actually further exposed Washington's discordance with its allies.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lawfareblog.com

Securing U.S. Democracy

With President Biden’s first democracy summit completed last week, the next steps will be continuing the dialogue the convening has generated and turning sights on implementing initiatives announced at and prompted by the conference. Given the national and international state of affairs, the summit performed a useful function by providing a high-level platform for devoting attention to the global implications of democratic decline and rallying like-minded nations around the ideals of democracy.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy