ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ex-WXYZ GM: 'It took decades to prove the wheels won't fall off when a woman is in the driver's seat'

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's take a trip in the wayback machine, boys and girls, back to the time when "women's libbers" were asking for a seat at the table and promising to dress just like the men they were sitting beside. Our guide today is Jeanne Findlater, former vice president and general manager of...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno shows off his rare 6-cylinder 1968 Pontiac Firebird Sprint

The 1960s are considered the golden age of the American muscle car, but the 1968 Pontiac Firebird Sprint featured on this episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" shows that Detroit automakers weren't only focused on V-8s and quarter-mile times. Instead of the V-8 engines offered in other performance versions of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Mecum’s Once In A LifeTime Offering Of Chevy Corvettes

Which of these fantastic American sports cars would you bring home?. The collection dubbed, "A Once in Lifetime Offering of Corvettes” is headed to Mecum Auctions, and is made up of some of the finest Corvettes around. “Precision, innovation, force: three words that harmoniously describe the unmatched and undeterred...
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
gmauthority.com

Here’s The Gift GM Sent To 2022 Cadillac Blackwing Sedan Owners

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing offer an enticing combination of track-worthy performance and Caddy-style luxury, but for the first 500 Cadillac Blackwing sedan customers, these four-doors also include a special gift. Earlier this year, prior to the debut of the new Cadillac Blackwing sedans, GM Authority exclusively...
CARS
deadlinedetroit.com

Teen killer of Detroit Tigers fan in '84 walks free 35 years later

William Bryant, who made national news as a 16-year-old for fatally shooting a man during the 1984 World Series celebrations, is today a free man. The Oct. 14, 1984 killing of 27-year-old Ypsilanti microbiologist Raymond Dobrzynski, which happened outside the Lafayette Coney Island amid a large, unruly crowd of celebrants, made national headlines. William Bryant was charged as an adult and sentenced in 1986 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

GTO Judge Making An Appearance After Decades Of Sitting

This ridiculous blast from the past is an awesome example of America’s first muscle car. Pontiac was initially meant to be the performance division of the GM lineup that would fill the price gap between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. However, after the "gentlemen's agreement" and other restrictions on manufacturer involvement in racing, Pontiac was left without a leg in the fight for performance. So naturally, the engineers and executives at Pontiac "voluntarily opted out" of following the rules and found an extraordinary loophole in the company's comprehensive policy against making high-performance cars. This sparked the creation of the GTO, which was initially a high-level trim of the Tempest. Of course, we all know that this was the first muscle car that combined a big V8 with the body of a mid-sized sports car.
CARS
ETOnline.com

Elon Musk Brings Son X AE A-Xii to Person of the Year Event

Elon Musk may have been the guest of honor at Time's Person of the Year event but make no mistake about it, the spotlight belonged to his 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii. The SpaceX and Tesla chief got upstaged on Monday when he decided to bring up his and Grimes' son for the event held in his honor. The baby boy wore a pair of jeans and a cute sweater of tractor and road drawings. But there were even more adorable moments.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Wxyz#Public Tv#Wayback#Abc#Nbc#Cbs#Free Press
deadlinedetroit.com

Video: Ashley Gold and Life After Detroit's 'Hardcore Pawn'

Ashley Gold starred with her brother and father in "Hardcore Pawn," a popular reality show which ran from 2009-15 on truTV. The series captured the everyday goings-on -- drama and all -- at the family pawnshop, American Jewelry and Loan on Greenfield in Detroit. The fan base spread beyond the U.S. to include Europe and Africa.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has Some Huge Maverick Plans

The Ford Maverick is yet another success story for the Blue Oval. The base hybrid variant is already sold out for the model year, which is understandable given its $19,995 base price. Above all, Ford proved America was ready and desperately wanted a compact pickup truck, even if it is car-based. Like the Bronco program, the automaker is eyeing an even grander Maverick future.
CARS
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit journalist Erin Marquis fired by NY Times for calls to gun rights group

The New York Times dismissed Detroit-based editor Erin Marquis five months after she joined its product-reviews subsidiary as lead editor of a section on computers and networking devices, The Washington Post reports. "The employee has been terminated from Wirecutter following our investigation related to inappropriate behavior," a spokesperson told The...
DETROIT, MI
CNN

GM may be stuck with the Bolt, even if it makes sense to dump it

New York (CNN Business) — It seems like a good time for General Motors to pull the plug on the Bolt, the only electric vehicle currently in its North American vehicle lineup. GM, which is spending tens of billions of dollars to switch its lineup to electric vehicles in...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy