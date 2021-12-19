Ex-WXYZ GM: 'It took decades to prove the wheels won't fall off when a woman is in the driver's seat'

This ridiculous blast from the past is an awesome example of America’s first muscle car. Pontiac was initially meant to be the performance division of the GM lineup that would fill the price gap between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. However, after the "gentlemen's agreement" and other restrictions on manufacturer involvement in racing, Pontiac was left without a leg in the fight for performance. So naturally, the engineers and executives at Pontiac "voluntarily opted out" of following the rules and found an extraordinary loophole in the company's comprehensive policy against making high-performance cars. This sparked the creation of the GTO, which was initially a high-level trim of the Tempest. Of course, we all know that this was the first muscle car that combined a big V8 with the body of a mid-sized sports car.

