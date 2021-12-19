More valley fog Sunday morning

Today will be a fair day on the slopes, but snow showers will start later in the day. Wind driven snow is expected tonight and those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating 24-48" of snow by Christmas morning with more snow arriving daily through the weekend. Mountain driving conditions are fine now, but holiday travelers should be aware that severe weather will be affecting all mountain roads this week.
BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday.
CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over...
With Christmas only days away the National Weather Service has a pretty good gauge on what is in store for the Berkshires for this long-awaited holiday. In fact, currently, the National Weather Service is calling for a 60% chance of precipitation starting just after midnight on Christmas day. There is a chance it will turn to rain later in the afternoon as temps rise.
…COLDER AIR IS ON THE WAY – JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS…. Today marks the first day of winter, and the forecast is looking increasingly wintry for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as we head into the Christmas weekend and next week. While the details remain uncertain, confidence...
We'll slowly work in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with scattered showers arriving through the day, with more snowy weather for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the mid to upper teens. Winds around 5MPH. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow as we move into the...
Get ready to deal with areas of dense fog and widespread frost across northern California to start your Tuesday, and the return of rain and snow to our region today. Fog has limited visibility down to around a quarter mile across portions of our region, with the biggest impacts being observed from Oroville to the south in the valley. Frost is going to be an issue for most of you as you head out the door this morning, and that means you'll want to give yourself a couple of extra minutes to scrape your windshield before you hit the road. Skies are mostly clear for the start of your Tuesday, but clouds will start to increase this morning. Rain and snow showers will move into the Northern Mountains mid to late morning, rain showers will move into the valley mid day through this afternoon, and we'll have rain and snow returning to the foothills and Sierra late this afternoon through early this evening. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect today in areas above 3500', and that Advisory is set to stay in effect through Wednesday afternoon in most areas. That Advisory does extend into early Thursday in the Northern Mountains. 1 to 2 feet of snow will be possible from this first wave of wet weather from today through early Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have mostly dipped into the teens to 20's overnight. Winds will mostly be out of the north to 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 40's to low 50's in the valley, low 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon.
Northern California will see rounds of rain and snow this week starting Tuesday. Here's a timeline from our weather team to help with travel and other plans ahead of the Christmas holiday. Meteorologist Heather Waldman said the daily rounds of precipitation will get going late Tuesday evening. Showers arrive in...
– Winter solstice arrived 9:59 a.m.
– Snow fell across central and northeastern Minnesota
– Significant snow totals reported on the North Shore
– Cold night ahead
– Warming into Wednesday and Thursday
– Light mix expected Friday and late snow Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow showers moved through northeastern Minnesota and the metro area Tuesday morning as the state welcomed the official start of winter.
Areas north of Interstate 94 in central Minnesota saw between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro saw little more than a fresh dusting....
Wheeling, WV – Another cold morning is likely for the Ohio Valley Wednesday but it could feel colder when we account for the winds. A weak cold front will move through, allowing the clouds to increase and the winds to pick up. Winds will blow from the southwest tonight around 5-10 mph with gusts of […]
Meteorologist Melissa Cole is tracking a few chances for frozen precipitation, including light freezing rain and regular rain overnight into Wednesday morning. Here is her Tuesday mid-morning forecast.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing late in the evening as the winds begin to shift out of the North and West. After midnight a few lake effect snow showers or flurries are likely into the early hours of Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected. Turning cold. Low of 24.
Winter officially begins today! High pressure will keep it dry with valley inversions in place. A more active weather pattern will develop later in the week, breaking up the inversions and bringing better air quality. Mainly valley rain and mountain snow is expected by Thursday. As colder air moves in, rain will change over to snow by Friday and become widespread across much of the area.
Except for lingering mountain snow and maybe a stray valley snow shower tonight and Wednesday, this is the last period of calm weather for most sites throughout north-central Idaho and western Montana until next week.
Driving conditions in the Sierra are going to range from difficult to impossible later this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall in the higher elevations above seven-thousand feet. Wind gusts up to 75-miles-per-hour are expected over the ridge tops. A Winter Storm Watch will then kick in later on Wednesday and continue all the way through Sunday. Heavier snowfall is projected, and higher elevations could see up to eight feet by the end of the weekend.
EVENING: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 27. WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, becoming breezy. Northwest winds 5-15mph. High 42. We remain chilly and dry as we inch closer to the holiday weekend. Wednesday will feel colder as a northwesterly breeze develops in the wake of a cold front. Northwest winds increase to 5-15mph with gusts of 25 mph Wednesday afternoon. Thursday stays dry before we track the next system for Christmas Eve.
