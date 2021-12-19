More valley fog Sunday morning

Get ready to deal with areas of dense fog and widespread frost across northern California to start your Tuesday, and the return of rain and snow to our region today. Fog has limited visibility down to around a quarter mile across portions of our region, with the biggest impacts being observed from Oroville to the south in the valley. Frost is going to be an issue for most of you as you head out the door this morning, and that means you'll want to give yourself a couple of extra minutes to scrape your windshield before you hit the road. Skies are mostly clear for the start of your Tuesday, but clouds will start to increase this morning. Rain and snow showers will move into the Northern Mountains mid to late morning, rain showers will move into the valley mid day through this afternoon, and we'll have rain and snow returning to the foothills and Sierra late this afternoon through early this evening. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect today in areas above 3500', and that Advisory is set to stay in effect through Wednesday afternoon in most areas. That Advisory does extend into early Thursday in the Northern Mountains. 1 to 2 feet of snow will be possible from this first wave of wet weather from today through early Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have mostly dipped into the teens to 20's overnight. Winds will mostly be out of the north to 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 40's to low 50's in the valley, low 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO