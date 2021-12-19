Chuck Avery: An uneventful trip to Indy

Last Saturday morning I had an early doctor’s appointment in Indianapolis. The weather had been nasty all night, and we were warned about possible tornados.

Weather prediction has improved remarkably since a couple of decades ago when it was mostly guesswork. The prediction we had heard the night before was that the winds and rain would be fierce between 1 and 4 a.m. It was uncannily accurate.

When the radio came on at 5 a.m., the first thing I heard was that western Kentucky had suffered a lot of tornado damage, with collapsed buildings and possibly many deaths. Of course, the first thing I thought of was my relatives who lived in the Lexington area and my granddaughter and her family in western Kentucky.

So, after my wife Michelle and I were in the car and headed for Indy, I turned on the radio and tuned to a station with national coverage. For the next half-hour or so, we listened to preachers and politicians who were on the scene in hard hit Mayfield, Ky., the first urging listeners to pray and the other just letting us know they were there.

This was early morning on Dec. 11, and the temperature outside our car was 61 degrees. The meteorologists had told us that the instability in the atmosphere was caused by a cold front colliding with our unnaturally warm weather.

I can’t believe that anyone can still think that global warming is a hoax, perpetrated by politicians to scare citizens into voting a certain way. (Before he ran for public office, our former vice-president had a radio talk show that I listened to occasionally, and I remember his laughing at the scientists who claimed humans contributed to global warming by burning fossil fuels. I think he. like a lot of people, has since changed his view.)

On the other hand, some people have politicized the COVID pandemic by ridiculing the danger even as the death toll rises and the hospitals are beyond capacity.

By the time Michelle and I were through Pendleton and on the ramp to I-69, the news had left the Kentucky remote and was telling us about the latest lift-off of a commercial flight into space. So far, there have been only a few of these sub-orbital flights for wealthy civilians, but you can bet that it’s only the beginning. Right now, these joy rides cost about a million dollars for a coach ticket. (Sorry, 1st class is not available.) But, with time, the price will come down and the rides will be longer, perhaps like the pony rides at the fair, not three times around the rink, but three orbits around the world. Anything is possible in America — if you’re willing to pay the price.

I was amazed at the number of cars on the interstate on an early Saturday morning. The northbound lane was filled with folks headed toward Fort Wayne. Those of us who live near and drive on I-70 are used to seeing semis “cab to tailgate” and realize it’s business. But I was looking at hundreds of family sedans on a small stretch of one interstate.

There are hundreds of interstates across the land, every one, I suspect, just as busy — millions of cars on a Saturday morning, headed . . . somewhere. I remembered the empty roads during WWII, before interstate highways, when gasoline was rationed and tires impossible to get, when there were blurbs on the radio and billboards along the road asking, “Is this trip really necessary?”

Today the question does not come up, but if it did, we would answer, “What do you care? We’ll go around the world if we want. We’re not hurting anybody.”

Well, maybe a few people in Kentucky.

Email Chuck Avery at charlesravery@gmail.com