ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bouncy castle deaths: Boy, 11, becomes sixth fatality

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0481xH_0dR0RPga00
Bouncy castle: Emergency services personnel work at the scene of a deadly incident involving a bouncy castle at a school in Australia. (Grant Wells/AAP Image via AP)

A sixth child died in a hospital after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a wind gust in Australia last week, authorities said Sunday.

The child, Chace Harrison, “passed away in hospital this afternoon,” Tasmania Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, said in a statement.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time,” Hine said.

Harrison was one of nine children who fell 32 feet from the bouncy castle, which was lifted by wind during an end-of-year event at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, according to The Associated Press.

According to Sky News, the other children who died were identified by police as Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12.

Two children remain in critical condition at an area hospital and another child is recovering at home, the news organization reported.

Hine said the Devonport Criminal Investigation Branch will “interview all witnesses, gather and analyze forensic evidence and all environmental aspects, including weather patterns and conditions at the time of the incident.”

“Given the magnitude of this critical incident and the need to speak to a large number of traumatized children within a short period of time, we have accepted an offer from NSW (New South Wales) Police to assist in conducting interviews in relation to the investigation,” Hine said. “Four forensic child interviewers will travel to Tasmania today to help conduct interviews with young witnesses over the coming days.”

Hine said “close to 40″ children were participating in the school’s activities when a gust of wind lifted the castle off the ground, CNN reported. Several adults supervising the event provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders,” Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams told reporters.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Sixth Child Dies From Freak Bouncy Castle Accident

An 11-year-old boy is the sixth child to die after the bouncy castle they were playing in was swooped up 33 feet in the air, sending them violently to the ground during a school party in at Hillcrest Primary school in Tasmania last week. Five children were pronounced dead on the scene. Two children who survived the freak accident are still in critical condition. A third survivor has been released from the hospital and is recovering from injuries at home. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances and possible prevention opportunities that may have been missed.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Weather#Police#Accident#Hillcrest Primary School#The Associated Press#Cnn#Sky News#Nsw
KOLR10 News

Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Four other children were in the hospital, with three in critical condition and one in […]
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘I’ll never get over it’, says mother of four twin boys killed in Sutton fire

The mother of four twin boys killed in a house fire after being left home alone has said she will “never get over” their deaths.The four boys, Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were pulled from their burning home in Sutton before being taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead last week.A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The 27-year-old was released on police bail until mid-January.The London Fire Brigade, which is still investigating the cause of the fire, confirmed the boys were found alone in the property when crews...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Plane Plunges Into Ocean Killing Australian Family & Pilot

A father and two young children were reportedly killed alongside a pilot when an Australian plane plummeted into the ocean minutes after takeoff. According to The Sun, the plane crashed off the end of the runway in Queensland’s Moreton Bay located in Australia around 9 a.m. on Sunday (December 19th). The plane’s 67-year-old pilot Roy Waterson died alongside a 41-year-old Brisbane father and his daughter and son. The children were ages 10 and 9. The group was taking a pleasure fight northwest of Brisbane, Queensland when the plane suddenly plummeted. Officials speculate that the plane had engine trouble after takeoff.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British and French officials face legal action over ‘failure to act’ during mass drowning in Channel

British and French officials are facing legal action over their “failure to act” when a boat started sinking in the Channel last month, ultimately leading to the deaths of 27 people.A charity supporting displaced people in northern France lodged a complaint to the French courts on Friday accusing the director of the UK coastguards, the French maritime chief for the Channel and the director of the French regional coastguard of “involuntary manslaughter” and “failure to help people in need”.Twenty-seven bodies recovered from the sea when a boat capsized in the waters off Calais on 24 November, among them at least...
ACCIDENTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Watch: Escalator malfunction injures dozens in Boston

BOSTON — Video of an escalator malfunction that injured dozens in Boston in late September was released Monday, showing the chaos that erupted in the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Back Bay Station as people scrambled for safety. WFXT-TV obtained a copy of the video, which shows the escalator...
BOSTON, MA
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
News On 6

US Marshals Release Weekly Most Wanted Suspect

U.S. Marshals need your help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Nicole Purkey is wanted for having meth with intent to sell it. She was released on bond and failed to appear in court. Marshals said she also uses the last name "Yoder" or "Herron" and was...
TULSA, OK
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy