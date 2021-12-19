ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreaming Of A White Christmas? Here's A Day-By-Day Outlook Through Week's End

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
A storm system bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow has now pushed off the coast as brisk, blustery conditions have now arrived in the region.

Temperatures will then become mild in the middle of the week, followed by a return to more seasonable conditions at the end of the week, with the possibility of a wintry mix Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown:

Cloudy skies on Sunday, Dec. 19 will be followed by gradual clearing partly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 30s and wind-chill values between 25 and 30 degrees.

Monday, Dec. 20 will be sunny, but a bit colder, with a high temperature only in the mid to upper 30s and wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Temperatures will be on the rise Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22, with the high temperature climbing in the low to mid 40s, and mostly sunny skies both days.

Tuesday marks the first day of winter.

Christmas Eve Eve Thursday, Dec. 23 will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny during the day on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24 with a high temperature in the low 40s.

There is now a possibility of a light wintry mix at night Christmas Eve, but any accumulation that would make for a White Christmas is unlikely.

The long-range outlook for Christmas Day on Saturday, Dec. 25 calls for a mix of clouds and sun and a high temperature in the mid 40s.

