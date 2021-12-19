ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Plans approved for Whataburger to build new location in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Whataburger location Metro Atlanta's first Whataburger location has been approved by the Woodstock City Council.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A popular burger fast-food chain will soon expand into metro Atlanta.

The Woodstock City Council approved a request for Whataburger to build a new location off Highway 92.

The Texas-based chain currently operates only one location in Thomas County near the Florida border.

The plan is to tear down the Cherokee Family Medical Center property at 9766 Highway 92 and build the restaurant.

It would be located next to the new Truett’s Chick-Fil-A restaurant, which opened earlier this month.

Whataburger first opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950. Today, the chain operates more than 800 locations across the southeast.

Construction on the Woodstock location could begin in 2022.

