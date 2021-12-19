Toll Brothers Announce Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend. These are the details. The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share payable on January 25, 2022, to the shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021. And the $0.20 dividend rate represents an 11.1% increase over the dividend rate of $0.18 paid in the comparable period of 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO