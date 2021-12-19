ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands in Brussels protest against COVID restrictions

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS -- Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike infections and the emergence of the worrying omicron variant. A strong police presence was deployed on streets in anticipation of...

