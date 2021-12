Shares of Box look poised to continue outperforming in 2022, after quietly rising nearly 50% in 2021. When I think about how to best position my tech portfolio next year, I think 2022, more than ever, is a year to err on the side of value. The market has given us a bevy of "risk-off" signals in the last quarter of the year, and despite the pain that many high-flying stocks have already seen over the past few months, I think rapidly rising rates are going to drive even steeper corrections in valuation multiples.

