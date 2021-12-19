ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Archdiocese mask mandate takes effect

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1gOz_0dR0Q3Ys00

BOSTON — People attending masses at any church in the Boston Archdiocese are now required to wear a mask.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley announced the mandate earlier this month in light of spiking COVID-19 numbers and anticipating full churches during the holiday season.

Masks are now required at all masses, including weddings and funeral services. Masks are required for all parishioners except children under the age of five. The church said anyone under the age of two should not wear a mask.

PREVIOUS: Mask requirement for Boston Catholic churches in effect

Churches are encouraged to have masks available for anyone who forgets to bring their own. They are also encouraged to continue providing a designated social-distancing area for any parishioner interested in using it.

Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, choir members, altar servers, and anyone else who participates in the mass is required to wear a mask except when they are speaking.

“It’s more to make other people feel comfortable,” said Thomas Sullivan of Watertown. “I’m comfortable going in without my mask.”

Parishioners at St. Catherine of Siena in Norwood think some people will support the mask mandate, while others may be dissuaded from coming to church because of it.

“I got all my shots, so I don’t worry about it,” said Alfred Grover of Norwood. “I think it’s going to annoy some people. They probably won’t come because some people won’t.”

Many hope the new mandate won’t impact attendance numbers.

“I’d be disappointed if people wouldn’t come to church because they’re upset because they have to wear a mask,” said Sullivan. “I mean, you’re here to say your prayers and ask for God’s help.”

The mask mandate is set to expire on Jan. 17.

“With the recognition of recent increases of COVID-19, we believe this policy will provide an important and enhanced level of safety during the upcoming Christmas season Masses,” O’Malley said in a statement. “We continue to encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated. With care and concern for our parishioners and the wider community, we hold it important to make extra efforts to limit the exposure and transmission of this deadly virus.”

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Cliff Steele
2d ago

The never ending PLANdemic. All for something that is less deadly than Influenza and pneumonia. But who cares about facts and reality when fear sells.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwood, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Watertown, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Body of missing Woburn woman found in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — The Essex County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that the body of a woman found in Saugus on Tuesday is that of a woman missing from Woburn. Sherell Pringle, age 40, was reported missing by her son when she did not return home on Saturday night, according to the DA’s office.
SAUGUS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#The Mask#The Boston Archdiocese#Boston Catholic
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: 1st known omicron death in US reported in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The first known coronavirus death in the United States attributed to the now dominant omicron variant has been confirmed in Harris County, Texas. “My phone was ringing, I’m sure you guys noticed, and it was our public health director telling me we just had our first omicron-related death,” County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a Monday afternoon news conference.
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates: British Columbia orders closures due to COVID

VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Canadian Pacific Coast province of British Columbia is closing bars, nightclubs and gyms because of the omicron coronavirus variant. Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers and dance studios will have to close, and all seated events will be reduced to 50% capacity. Indoor gatherings, including weddings, are being cancelled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woburn Police search for missing 40-year-old woman

WOBURN, Mass. — The Woburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a 40-year-old woman who’s been missing since Saturday, Dec. 18. The Woburn resident, Sherell Pringle, is described as being 5′5″, with black hair, brown eyes, and with a slim build. Police say they are working with both Lynn and Boston Police in gathering information.
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy