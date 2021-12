BridgeBio has been on my radar for over a year now, but the conditions never aligned to start a position. BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) has been on the perimeter of my radar for several years but the tides of the market have always found a way to keep the ticker just over the horizon and out of my speculative portfolio. Recently, the small-cap sell-off has created maelstrom amongst the healthcare tickers that has navigated several longstanding watch list tickers within range... including BBIO. I find BridgeBio’s commercial and pipeline assets to treat genetic diseases and genetically defined cancers to be extremely enticing. In addition, the company's R&D strategy has yielded an expansive pipeline with 9 of its programs in the clinic that should supply future catalysts and bolster intrinsic value in the coming years. As a result, I am putting BBIO near the top of my watch list for a potential buy in 2022.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 HOURS AGO