RadioShack, the longtime tech retail chain, plans on selling a new item: cryptocurrency. The company says it's "bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream." RadioShack DeFi (short for decentralized finance) is the new venture for the retail chain as laid out on its website as of Sunday. This means it'll allow users to trade tokens among each other rather than at an exchange like Coinbase and Binance.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO