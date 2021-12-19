ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Michael R. Price

By Sam Walker
obxtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael R. Price, 67, of Duncan’s Creek Community, died Friday, December 17, 2021 with his family at his side in Shelby, NC. Mike was thoughtful, kind, quietly generous, and always expanding and sharing knowledge....

www.obxtoday.com

WSJM

Shirley J. Richards

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
easternshorepost.com

Rudolph J. Spratley

Mr. Rudolph J. Spratley, of Smithfield, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called from labor to reward on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield. Born in Eastville, Rudolph was the son of the late Charles B. and Etta P. Spratley. He was affectionately known as...
SMITHFIELD, VA
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

Lilburn N. Robinson

Lilburn N. Robinson, 85 of Coloma, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8th at the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, 1495 E. Empire Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. After the service everyone is invited to remain at the church for a time of food and fellowship.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
theperrynews.com

Ruth Fouch of Stuart

Funeral services are pending for Ruth A. Fouch, 96, of Stuart and formerly of Perry. Ruth passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Community Care Center in Stuart, Iowa. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements.
STUART, IA
farmerpublishing.com

Betty Chamberlain 1928-2021

Betty Ramona (Smith) Chamberlain, matriarch of a large and growing brood, passed away with her children by her side on December 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter. Betty was born in Atchison County, Missouri, on May 11, 1928, the eldest of five daughters of Walter and Goldie (Beam) Smith.
ROCK PORT, MO
Natchez Democrat

Hattie Caston Green

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Hattie Caston Green, 64, of Pueblo, CO, who died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Pueblo will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. LeRoy White officiating. Burial will...
NATCHEZ, MS
Republic

Anita L. Hacker

Anita L. Hacker, 66, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday December 7, 2021 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. She was born in Columbus on November 22, 1955. Anita was a member and pastor’s wife of the 6th Street General Baptist Church and was a volunteer for Our...
COLUMBUS, IN
gilavalleycentral.net

Cathleen Stough Hayes

Cathleen Stough Hayes, a resident of Pima, passed into eternal rest Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Cathy was 66. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Cathy will be celebrated Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
PIMA, AZ
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
stgeorgeutah.com

Marvin Dwane Persinger

Marvin Dwane Persinger, 89, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at The Haven at Sky Mountain after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease. Marvin was born March 10, 1932, in Republic, Kansas to Alva and Mary Marie Persinger. He was the second of four children.
HURRICANE, UT
Liberal First

THERESA WALKER

Theresa “Sissy” Kay Walker, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Feb. 19, 1952 to James Leroy Cypret and Geraldine (Davis) Cypret in Stillwater, Okla. She married Billy Walker Feb. 27, 1970. He survives. She graduated from Liberal High School...
LIBERAL, KS
starvedrock.media

Robert Kruger

84-year old Robert Kruger of Ottawa died Thursday, December 16 at the Ottawa Pavilion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday December 20 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Visitation will from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines, face coverings will be required.
OTTAWA, IL
kciiradio.com

Bradyn LeVon Frisbie

Funeral services for 14-year-old Bradyn LeVon Frisbie of Washington will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Interment will be held at the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Bradyn’s name.
MUSCATINE, IA
Newport Buzz

RIP Donald C. Berry

Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
wbiw.com

Robert Eugene Perkins

On December 14, 2021, Robert Perkins passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Robert had fought cancer bravely for most of the past seven years. Robert was the son of Cecil and Rose (Cundiff) Perkins. He was born on January 29, 1947, in Martin County. Robert graduated from Shoals High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in 1966. He fought in Vietnam, in direct combat, and escaped death as mere 19-year-old many times. Thankfully for his family, he bravely fought through this part of his young life as well.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN

