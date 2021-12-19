Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Sunday, Dec. 19

Watch list: Bay 3-6 Crop Comments: Olmsted Falls and Midview remain the top two teams in the crop. The Bulldogs defeated last year’s Division II regional finalists Laurel 66-42 on Wednesday and Elyria on Saturday. Midview had their Saturday game against Avon Lake postponed after beating Brunswick at home on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The crop sees a new edition inside the top three with Elyria Catholic pushing their way past Avon with a win against a talented Bay squad and blowing out North Olmsted on the weekend. The Eagles’ big home conference game against North Ridgeville was postponed on Saturday after defeating North Royalton 59-20. Avon should be well-rested for their shot against Olmsted Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 22 to see if they can level them with rest of the SWC. The Rangers saw no action this week with postponements to their home game against Padua Franciscan on Dec. 15 along with the Avon game. Rocky River enters the top 5 with their big 41-35 GLC win over Westlake. They are 6-1 on the season, with their lone loss being against Elyria Catholic in the beginning of December. In their loss against the Panthers and their 3-point win over Avon Lake they’ve struggled to score points, scoring 28 points in each game. Their wins against Bay, North Olmsted and Westlake, they averaged 52 points per game. Westlake drops to No. 8. They’ve played some of the top competition in the area. Their loss to Rocky River marks their first loss to a team in the local area. Vermilion’s three-game winning streak was snapped with their 55-32 road conference loss to Bellevue, but they’ve loss three of their 10 games played. Keystone enters the top 10 after Columbia falls to Northwestern 48-34 on Saturday. Keystone, Firelands, and Columbia are all tied for first place in the Lorain County League. The Wildcats will play Columbia on Jan. 5 of the new year. But the Raiders will play Firelands at the Falcons’ place first on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 HOURS AGO