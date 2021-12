A new venture for Scotty 2 Hotty. On December 20, Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) launched a YouTube channel. In his first video, he noted that he came across a box of old matches and wasn't sure what to do with them, so he decided to start a YouTube channel where he will post his old matches and keep fans updated as he returns to the ring in 2022.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO