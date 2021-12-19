ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Van crashes into apartment building in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EU6Z_0dR0P6Aq00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called Sunday morning after a van crashed into an apartment building in south Charlotte.

Officers arrived around 7 a.m. at the scene on Waterford Lakes Drive, where a van had driven into one of the buildings at Anson at the Lakes Apartments.

The van slammed into a downstairs apartment, though there were no reported injuries inside the building.

Police said witnesses saw two people running from the van immediately after the crash.

[ ALSO READ: Police looking for driver who crashed car into building during chase ]

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 people say they jumped from 2nd floor of apartment to escape fire in south Charlotte)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fake UPS driver ties up kids, grandparents in armed robbery

NEW YORK CITY — Police in New York City are searching for thieves, one of whom posed as a UPS worker. Police say two people, one pretending to be a UPS worker, forced their way into an apartment in the Bronx, forced the couple to bind themselves and their young grandchildren with zip ties, and then ransacked the apartment, WNBC reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Escalator malfunction injures dozens in Boston

BOSTON — Video of an escalator malfunction that injured dozens in Boston in late September was released Monday, showing the chaos that erupted in the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Back Bay Station as people scrambled for safety. WFXT-TV obtained a copy of the video, which shows the escalator...
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

2 dead after plane collides with paraglider in Texas

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane struck a paraglider over Fort Bend County, Texas. Officials confirmed that the sole paraglider and the pilot of the small plane both died, the Houston Chronicle reported. No other people were aboard the single-engine Cessna...
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

ROSELLE, Ill. — An Illinois woman was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison for pouring boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend. Alexis Sykes, 22, of Roselle, was arrested and charged in January after pouring the water and then going on Snapchat to describe watching the skin fall off his arms, as we previously reported.
ROSELLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Police#Waterford#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Taiwo Jaiyeoba named Greensboro city manager

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s top officials is heading up I-85. The Greensboro City Council officially announced Tuesday night that Charlotte Planning Director and Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba has been hired as city manager. [PAST COVERAGE: After months of debate, Charlotte approves 2040 plan]. “While my family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
69K+
Followers
77K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy