Van crashes into apartment building in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called Sunday morning after a van crashed into an apartment building in south Charlotte.

Officers arrived around 7 a.m. at the scene on Waterford Lakes Drive, where a van had driven into one of the buildings at Anson at the Lakes Apartments.

The van slammed into a downstairs apartment, though there were no reported injuries inside the building.

Police said witnesses saw two people running from the van immediately after the crash.

