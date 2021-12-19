A Cathartic Victory In Chicago Could Launch A Playoff Run

Precious few Chicago Bears fans thought their team was any good headed into Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings but even the most optimistic supporters will struggle to say anything nice after another Matt Nagy special. An impotent offense once again managed to muster three points in the first 59:59 of the game, allowing Kirk Cousins to look like Johnny Unitas by comparison. Chicago is now 4-10, facing an inevitable change at the top of its management structure, and still looking for its first playoff win in 11 years. This campaign has been a slow-moving disaster, often feeling like the definition of insanity, going out there and doing the same ineffective things again and again with a revolving door of quarterbacks failing to make any impact.
