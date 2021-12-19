A Cathartic Victory In Chicago Could Launch A Playoff Run

As the NFL regular season comes to an end the Chicago Bears have not had the season they had hoped for. Rolling into week 15 the Bears are 4-9 with a 0% chance of making the playoffs. Many Chicago sports fans are putting the blame on coach Matt Nagy and are looking for him to be fired. It is important that the Bears make the right decision in their next coach, especially with such a young team. Nagy’s final year of his contract is 2022 and there have been no talks of an extension at this point. The suspicion is that the Bears will pay Nagy his $7 million and replace him this off-season. This seems to be best for the Bears organization as Nagy has underperformed since his 2018 Coach of The Year award. The question is who will replace Nagy?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO