This storied wine put Oregon on the map back about four decades ago. From a special plot of the original vineyard these half century old, phylloxera-ravaged vines don't have much farther to go, so this is a real treasure. Amazing scents and flavor details of pork belly, mountain berries, chamomile tea, earth, cannabis, bay leaf,? well, you get the idea. Immensely dense and inviting, this exceptional old vine effort is a treasure not to be missed. Paul Gregutt.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO