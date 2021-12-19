First Alert Forecast: Cool start to our morning with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s! Finally feeling like December

Our Tuesday is looking just as pleasant as our Monday with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temps. It’s the Winter Solstice and that means we officially begin a new season this morning, but we’re not really tracking any cool weather. Another weak front will swing through the Ozarks and that one will bring a slightly cooler feel to the air by mid-week. Temps for our Hump Day look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big warming trend then develops ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive on Christmas Eve. Thursday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 60s. The windy really starts to crank for Christmas Eve as this cold front begins to move in. If you’re planning on flying out, make sure you keep tabs on the forecast and your latest flight information. The wind flow from the SW allows our temperatures to soar into the lower 70s Christmas Eve under a mix of clouds and sunshine. At this point, the best chances for moisture remain east of the Ozarks and we’re looking dry. As the cold front pushes in, winds turn back around from the NW into Christmas Day which cools us off back into the 50s. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine on Christmas as well as high pressure briefly takes back over. The chillier air doesn’t stick around long with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s Sunday along with partly cloudy conditions. As we head into next week, another front looks to swing through the area and that knocks us back into the upper 50s Monday along with some clouds.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO