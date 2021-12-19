ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Cool start to our morning with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s! Finally feeling like December

By Branden Walker
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!. Sunday is much cooler! Starting out this morning in the 40s. As we make our way into the day, we see Highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy for us today, but could see some clouds break up for us as we move into the...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for late Wednesday through Christmas weekend

We'll slowly work in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with scattered showers arriving through the day, with more snowy weather for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the mid to upper teens. Winds around 5MPH. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow as we move into the...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Chilly now...but a big warm up is looming for Christmas Day

A cold and wet start to winter will quickly be erased this week as sunshine and milder temperatures return to the forecast. The warmer than average temperatures will arrive just in time for Christmas Day across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Along with milder temperatures, the forecast looks dry through this coming weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Low#Topping Out#Christmas Eve#Highs#Wlbt
wxxv25.com

12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT
burlington-record.com

No white Christmas in forecast this year

The snowless trek into winter will continue through at least middle of next week, according to the latest forecast from Weatherbug. Beyond that, who knows?. Wednesday’s high will peak at 64 with a low of 29 and sunny skies. That’s followed by a high of 65 Thursday and a low of 33 with partly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
wwnytv.com

Some snow on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tomorrow, producing some snow. Expect lows tonight in the 20′s. Wednesday will be cloudy with snow showers likely. A few inches may accumulate on the Tug Hill. Highs will be in the low 30′s. Thursday will...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Lingering flurries, showers and colder temperatures in time for Christmas

A few isolated snow showers will be possible from Lookout Pass to northwest Montana, but snow accumulations will stay minimal. Elsewhere, we expected dry conditions. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday. In advance of a cold front, we will...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Sunshine returns today; temps in the lower 50s

(KFVS) - The Heartland enjoyed sunshine across the area today but with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will begin to drop. Chief meteorologist Grant Dade said readings will be falling into the 30s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: sun breaks late Tuesday; warming trend ahead

With the clouds eroding away across central MS this afternoon, we are finally seeing much needed sunshine in many spots. Skies will continue to clear out through the day and into tonight. For the first day of winter, it sure will feel like it with highs forecast to top out in the lower 50s. Another cold night is expected overnight as temperatures fall close to freezing into early Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, December 21 Morning Forecast

Our Tuesday is looking just as pleasant as our Monday with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temps. It’s the Winter Solstice and that means we officially begin a new season this morning, but we’re not really tracking any cool weather. Another weak front will swing through the Ozarks and that one will bring a slightly cooler feel to the air by mid-week. Temps for our Hump Day look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big warming trend then develops ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive on Christmas Eve. Thursday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 60s. The windy really starts to crank for Christmas Eve as this cold front begins to move in. If you’re planning on flying out, make sure you keep tabs on the forecast and your latest flight information. The wind flow from the SW allows our temperatures to soar into the lower 70s Christmas Eve under a mix of clouds and sunshine. At this point, the best chances for moisture remain east of the Ozarks and we’re looking dry. As the cold front pushes in, winds turn back around from the NW into Christmas Day which cools us off back into the 50s. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine on Christmas as well as high pressure briefly takes back over. The chillier air doesn’t stick around long with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s Sunday along with partly cloudy conditions. As we head into next week, another front looks to swing through the area and that knocks us back into the upper 50s Monday along with some clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

A Cooler Day for Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN PLACE FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 4 PM ON WEDNESDAY. GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. Tuesday night will bring quiet conditions and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonable as most fall back into the upper 20s by the morning commute. Winds will begin to pick up a bit and continue to increase heading into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 19

First day of winter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is officially the first day of winter but don’t expect a white Christmas. We remain dry but cooler Wednesday. Thermometers will struggle to reach the upper 30s by 4 p.m. Lows both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will fall into the 20s. Then, temperatures will turn...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy