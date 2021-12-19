Best File Storage Boxes for Your Business

Pure’s Unified Fast File and Object platform consolidates unstructured data on a single platform, delivering the multi-dimensional performance needed for modern data. Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that FlashBlade was named a leader in both the Coldago Research Maps 2021 for File Storage and Object Storage. Pure’s position in the reports cements FlashBlade’s leadership in file and object for unstructured data, and validates its ability to meet customer needs, both now and in the future, giving enterprises the data platform they need to innovate and outperform their competitors for years to come. The file and object reports examine 26 and 17 vendors respectively from the file and object storage segments, ranking them based on a number of criteria such as ability to execute, as well as vision and strategy, in order to list them from niche players to leaders in the market.

