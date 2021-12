My favorite part of Inscryption was the beginning of the game, where you end up trapped in Leshy’s Cabin, forced to play a card game where you and your opponents get progressively stronger. The increasing power levels are my favorite part in any roguelite, like all the broken item combinations in The Binding of Isaac, or simply creating a megadeath card in this game. But once you clear that part of the game, Inscryption evolves into something odd and uncontrollable. Something that I didn’t particularly enjoy as much. But now, a solution is here, in the form of Inscryption: Kaycee’s Mod.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO