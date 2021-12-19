3 keys to a Giants upset over Cowboys

The Cowboys stayed perfect in division play as they crushed the Giants 21-6 at MetLife Stadium. Dallas forced four turnovers and limited New York to two field goals to win their third straight. Dak Prescott threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 52 yards and a score on the ground. The Cowboys improve to 10-and-4 and stayed a perfect 4-and-oh against the NFC East. The Giants struggled mightily without Daniel Jones as backup Mike Glennon threw for three interceptions and was benched in favor of Jake Fromm. It also didn't help that Saquon Barkley was limited to 50 rushing yards on 15 carries. New York dropped its third straight to fall to 4-and-10. The Giants set a season-low with only six points.

