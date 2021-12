The only thing as enjoyable as eating cookies is baking them, especially around the holidays. Whether you're making treats to leave out for Santa or making to pass out to coworkers and friends at your next holiday party, Christmas cookies are one of the highlights of the season. According to one survey by Fleischmann's Yeast and Karo Syrup brands (per PR Newswire), 73% of people get more excited about baking this time of year, with 61% admitting that they bake three or more batches. Sugar cookies, gingerbread, peanut butter blossoms ... oh my!

