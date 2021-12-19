ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Last minute gift ideas for things kids really want

By Chris Wedel
Android Central
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are right around the corner, and time is running out to get gifts delivered in time. Thankfully, I've got some ideas that might make the perfect present. So, if you hurry, here are some last-minute tech gifts for kids that may still make it in time. Because even though,...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered. While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifts For Kids#Wireless Headphones#Amazon Kindle Paperwhite#Android
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
New York Post

26 best last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can get in time for 2021

Yes, holiday stress is a thing. From decorating the perfect tree (perhaps one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees) and being the ‘hostess that does the mostest,’ to shopping for everyone on your list, it can become a bit overwhelming. Even though we’ve curated an endless content stream...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

It's not too late! 12 last-minute gifts you can get on Amazon

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Every...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over

Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, shopping for your what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does. To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30,...
SHOPPING
KFOR

Best gift for every type of grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best will do for Grandma. Whether your grandmother loves to cook, read, craft or spend time outside, there’s a gift sure to put a smile on her face. If you are not sure what Grandma really likes, you can’t go wrong with our most versatile choice, the Pix-Star 10-Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame.
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

How to Tell Your Friends You're Not Giving Holiday Gifts This Year

When buying gifts for your circle of friends has become more of a chore than a treat, it's time to cut back. "Gift giving usually starts very organically," says Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, but it often balloons as friends get married and have children, and then dwindles as you and your inner circle settle in different towns or states. Eventually, "it has been years since you saw them and the gift exchange by mail that was fabulous in your mid-twenties is starting to feel stale," she says. And while it's not rude to trim your list, it's important to let your friends know in advance. "To give nothing at all, with no background conversation, is a sure way to minimize the relationship," says Smith. Here's how to broach the topic.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 35 Best Gifts For Impossible Parents Who Say They Already Have Everything They Need

Christmas is less than a week away, and if you’ve been procrastinating on your holiday shopping, it might be because you have absolutely no idea what to buy for your parents. We’ve already produced shopping guides for the impossible-to-shop-for-guys in your life, but what about those hard-to-please parents? Just in time for Christmas, we’ve gathered 33 Christmas gift ideas for impossible parents. And as of Monday, December 20, a lot of these gifts are scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas thanks to the holiday magic of Amazon Prime. Parents are notoriously hard to shop for. What could possibly compare to the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
6abc

Thoughtful, last-minute holiday gift ideas you can buy online

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supply-chain woes mean that deliveries from the post office, shipping companies, and maybe even Santa might be delayed this year. If you're concerned about presents arriving on time or you can't find what you're looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to be in stock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Food & Wine

Amazon's Secret Holiday Prep Shop Is Filled with Bakeware Essentials—Here Are the 12 Best

There's something about baking around the holidays that makes the labor of rolling dough and icing cookies feel more magical. From dusted mini cakes to holiday breads, candies, and frosted cookies, the list of holiday baking to-dos can get overwhelming—even though we're serving up delicious desserts and lasting memories. In order to tackle your baking plans this season, you'll need the right tools to master each project.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy