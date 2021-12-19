ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Early morning fire damages barn in Galivants Ferry

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvNPm_0dR0NEnJ00

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Sunday morning damaged a barn in Horry County, but there were no serious injuries, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 6:28 a.m. to the fire on Tobacco Leaf Lane in Galivants Ferry.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Truck carrying grapefruit overturns on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of I-95 in Florence County was closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer carrying grapefruit, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile-marker 155. A detour is in place. Drivers should exit at […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pawleys Island motorcyclist killed in crash

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A 49-year-old Pawleys Island man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash, according to the Georgetown County coroner. Bobby Grant crashed while driving his motorcycle on Ferguson Drive, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said in a Facebook post. He was taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital where he died, Ridgeway said. No […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Galivants Ferry, SC
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WBTW News13

Loris man riding wheelchair scooter dies after being hit by car

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man who was riding in a wheelchair scooter died Saturday after being hit by a car, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Kenneth Hatsell, 53, was riding a wheelchair scooter in the 200 block of North Highway 701 in Loris, according to Fowler. Hatsell died at about […]
LORIS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Weather#Accident
WBTW News13

Suspended Marlboro County sheriff, ex-deputy given $25K bond

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained an incorrect spelling for Jarrel Johnson. It has been corrected. MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge on Tuesday granted $25,000 surety bonds for suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former deputy David Andrew Cook. Lemon and David Andrew Cook are were arraigned at 1:30 […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run crash in Horry County. Troopers tell News13, a person was struck and killed Friday night around 9:15 p.m. on Breezewood Boulevard near Myrtle Beach. They do not have a description of the vehicle involved at this time. This is […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County sheriff’s deputy dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County sheriff’s deputy has died, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Kent Gause died Monday morning in his home, according to the department. He worked as transport duty and had more than 35 years of law enforcement experience. “His smiles were infectious and his trademark hugs […]
WBTW News13

Horry County buys 23-plus acres for new Highway 31 interchange

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders have finalized a $1.15 million purchase of 23.36 acres for a long-planned road project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on Highway 31, the county said late Monday afternoon in a news release. The project on Highway 31, also known as Carolina Bays Parkway, involves the construction of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Road closed after Log truck catches on fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two lanes of traffic have been closed in Conway after a log truck caught on fire, according to Conway police. Around 10:20 a.m., crews were sent to the area of 4th Avenue at Lewis Street for a reported vehicle fire. Both lanes of traffic are closed at this time while crews […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

3K+
Followers
691
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy