Early morning fire damages barn in Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Sunday morning damaged a barn in Horry County, but there were no serious injuries, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 6:28 a.m. to the fire on Tobacco Leaf Lane in Galivants Ferry.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

