ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Cripes! Spotty becomes Scotty as the Beano reflects modern thought

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVLTT_0dR0NB9800
Beano readers Photograph: Euan Cherry/PA

Almost 70 years after his first appearance as one of the Bash Street Kids in the Beano, the character Spotty has been renamed in the comic’s December issue as its publishers seek to reflect more sensitive modern-day thinking.

Spotty has become Scotty, following in the footsteps of Fatty, who was renamed Freddy in May, with both changes made over fears the nicknames could be seen as offensive.

Michael Stirling, the head of Beano Studios, said: “James Scott Cameron, AKA Spotty from the Bash Street Kids, is now simply Scotty.”

Related: Beano hero: Dennis the Menace turns 70

The latest name change has been engineered in a cartoon strip in which Spotty is admonished by his mother after kicking a football through a window, who in rebuking him uses his full name James Scott Cameron.

One of his friends picks up on his middle name and declares: “Wait, your middle name is Scott? I think I’ve got it. We should call you Scotty.” The character, formerly known as Spotty says: “Yeah. I like that.” And another friend adds: “It suits you.”

In issue 4114, Spotty’s moniker has been crossed out on the panel showing pictures of the Bash Street Kids with their names underneath.

“As Scotty said to his classmates, there’s more to him than his physical characteristics, and that’s true for any child,” Stirling told the Telegraph .

Related: Which ostrich was the Beano’s first cover star? The Saturday quiz

“Much like in 1954, when the Bash Street Kids were created based on the zany antics spotted in the school playground outside the Beano office, kids are still the inspiration for our characters and storylines.”

“It’s important to us that our readers see themselves and their lives reflected in Beanotown”.

He said the name change would mean minimal adjustment, and there was no chance of him being confused with Calamity James.

In May, the Beano’s publisher, DC Thomson, changed Fatty to Freddy after 67 years, making use of his full name Frederick Brown, with Stirling saying at the time: “Kids come in all shapes and sizes , and we absolutely celebrate that. We don’t want to risk someone using it in a mean way.”

The Fatty renaming prompted some criticism, including from Jacob Rees-Mogg, who called it “comically woke”, but was welcomed by the eating disorder charity Wednesday’s Child, which praised the publishers for considering “how they are potentially impacting the self-esteem and mental wellbeing of their audience”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
steeledodgenews.com

REFLECTIONS

Daughter Tammi Jo loved to play piano. She played it when she was happy, when she was sad, when she was angry, or when she wished to relax. Christmas music dances through our heads from the day after Thanksgiving until the 12 days of Christmas come to an end. One...
MUSIC
montereycountyweekly.com

On finding a writer who reflects your own thoughts.

Aga Popęda here with thoughts on bell hooks (1952-2021), a feminist icon who died on Wednesday at the age of 69. I remember when I was first acquainted with hooks’ work, as an undergrad, when I was looking for books that would reflect my own thoughts. I found Feminist Thought: A Comprehensive Introduction by Rosemarie Tong and read a Polish translation. There was a tiny subchapter on hooks. Even there, in a book full of women that were not afraid to be weird, hooks stood out as a radical. For example, what’s up with the lack of capital letters in her name? Is this typographical choice actually “de-emphasizing her individual identity,” or the opposite?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beano Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
The Guardian

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dies at 53 after being taken to hospital

The Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died aged 53, the group has announced. The baritone’s bandmates – David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler – paid tribute to him on Sunday. In a statement on Twitter, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Margaret Waddy obituary

My aunt Margaret Waddy, who has died aged 77 of a pulmonary embolism, was a horticulturist and a teacher, a quiz fan and a committed volunteer with Samaritans in Cambridge. Margaret was born in London but her early life was spent in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, where her parents, Bernard (known as BB) Waddy, a doctor in tropical medicine, and Mary (nee Lawrence), worked for the Colonial Service. At the age of five she was sent to Britain to be educated at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, a Roman Catholic boarding school.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy