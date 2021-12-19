Letter to the editor: Reader pins hopes on herd immunity

The CDC clearly indicates that the man-made COVID-19 virus can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in vulnerable groups of people. In order to protect yourself and others from this virus the CDC insists that you get vaccinated and maintain a booster shot regimen regardless of natural immunity, age or lack of vulnerabilities. In 2020 there were 377,883 COVID-19 deaths before vaccines were available. In 2021 there are over 414,080 COVID-19 deaths so far, yet over 480 million doses of vaccines and millions of booster shots were administered resulting in about 60 percent of the population becoming fully vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO