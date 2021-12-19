Jewish Prayer Books Unearthed 80 Years After Nazis Murdered Their Owners

An 83-year-old Holocaust survivor accused the 96-year-old former typist at a Nazi concentration camp of indirectly perpetrating atrocities, even if all she did was stamp his father’s death certificate, he told the trial court.Josef Salomonovic testified on Tuesday and recalled his harrowing experiences at the Nazi camp. He said that Irmgard Furchner should have “trouble sleeping at night” even as the former typist has claimed that she knew nothing about what was happening at the time.The 83-year-old survivor recalled being six years old and the trauma of losing his father at that age after being given a lethal injection to...

13 DAYS AGO