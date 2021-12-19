Jewish Prayer Books Unearthed 80 Years After Nazis Murdered Their Owners
The books are thought to have been buried under the floor of the house by their owners to protect...www.newsweek.com
Never, Ever Forget these monsterous events that were perpetrated on innocent families - men, woman, little kids, etc; by the "civilized" nation of Nazi Germany in the name of Prejudice and Racism.
This is a perfect example of history and why we should teach facts and learn from them
People that DON'T learn from history are doomed to repeat it. NEVER EVER FORGET.
