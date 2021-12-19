ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish Prayer Books Unearthed 80 Years After Nazis Murdered Their Owners

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 2 days ago
The books are thought to have been buried under the floor of the house by their owners to protect...

Gary Kendrick
2d ago

Never, Ever Forget these monsterous events that were perpetrated on innocent families - men, woman, little kids, etc; by the "civilized" nation of Nazi Germany in the name of Prejudice and Racism.

Sandra Brown
2d ago

This is a perfect example of history and why we should teach facts and learn from them

Bill Welte
2d ago

People that DON'T learn from history are doomed to repeat it. NEVER EVER FORGET.

WORLD
