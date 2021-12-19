ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch: Youngest World Champion In Boxing Scores 4th Round Knockout

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article23-year-old David Morrell went 6-0 last night defending his world title for the first time in the process. The southpaw Cuban has come out of nowhere in recent years...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Morrell
boxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Speaks On Conor McGregor

Oldest heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman knows a thing or two about big fights in his time. One of the great boxing fan favorites of his time. One fight fan wanted to get his comment on Conor McGregor of today’s times. To which Foreman replied:. Foreman since...
COMBAT SPORTS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods Makes Return to Golf With Mini-Me Son Charlie By His Side and Wins $80,000 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back. The golf legend, who sustained severe injuries in a single-car crash last February, returned to the course this weekend in his first tournament since recovering. With his 12-year-old son, Charlie, by his side, he hit the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., which pairs PGA players with family members. The duo, who came in second place, dressed in red shirts for the final day (Woods’ trademark) on Sunday, with the 45-year-old father of two wearing Nike, black pants and black golf shoes. While the PGA champ donned black Nike golf shoes, Charlie laced up a pair...
GOLF
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Premier Boxing Champions#Combat#Cuban#Wba
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tony Bellew says ‘warning signs’ show Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev

Tony Bellew has backed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to knock out Artur Beterbiev if the boxing champions go head-to-head.Canelo became the sport’s first undisputed super middleweight title holder in November, stopping Caleb Plant to claim the IBF belt that had eluded him.The Mexican, who has held numerous titles across various weight classes, is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year. Some fans wish to see Canelo return to light heavyweight in the future, however, with undefeated Russian Beterbiev a potential opponent.While some anticipate the possible bout with intrigue, former cruiserweight champion Bellew has said Beterbiev has...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mexican Chasing Mayweather 50-0 Record Wins Big Again

With all the Jake Paul talk at the weekend it is easy to forget there was some legitimate top tier professional fights being shown too. Mexican southpaw light-heavyweight Zurdo Ramirez went 43-0 (29 KO) this past weekend with another big win:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Top notch. Surely another...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
TENNIS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Jake Paul Scores Brutal Knockout Win

Jake Paul took on brave last minute opponent Tyron Woodley following a last minute change of opponent before his latest fight. Woodley had apparently being training and took the fight when the call came. The two had fought before but Paul left no questions about the winner in the rematch:
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Ryan Garcia Reacts To Jake Paul Knockout Win

Ryan Garcia is due to be back in the boxing ring soon after some time off due earlier this year. Some big fights await for sure in 2022. Like all of the boxing world, well-known Garcia was paying attention to the Jake Paul knockout at the weekend. Here is what...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy