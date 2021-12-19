ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale Had Leeds Fans On Absolute Strings, He's The New Sh*thouse King

By Nasir Jabbar
 2 days ago
Aaron Ramsdale had Leeds United fans on absolute strings in Arsenal's big away win, his elite sh*thousery is unmatched. Ramsdale was in net for his side's thumping 4-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli bagged a first-half brace, with Bukayo Saka adding a third before...

