‘Bye Bye Baby’: R&B Chart Debut Of Motown Queen Mary Wells

By Paul Sexton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first female star of the still-emerging Motown was experiencing an auspicious moment on December 19, 1960. Mary Wells was making her R&B chart debut with “Bye Bye Baby.”. A few months earlier, the 17-year-old Detroit native Wells had approached Berry Gordy at the city’s popular Twenty Grand...

‘My Girl’: Why The Temptations’ Classic Song Speaks To Everybody

Dub der-nern, dub der-nern… That little guitar lick is not remotely emphatic. It’s not loud, not heavy. There is nothing about it that is gimmicky, and it uses just two notes of a major scale. Yet the moment you hear it, you just know what the song is. It’s “My Girl” – and it’s wonderful.
‘All The Girls In The World Beware!!!’: Grand Funk Muscle In

The incredible momentum of Grand Funk showed no signs of stopping as they reached the end of 1974 with their second album of the year, their ninth studio release and their 11th LP to chart in just over five years. The album in question, with plenty of exclamation marks in the title and even more muscles rippling on the cover, was All The Girls In The World Beware!!! It entered the Billboard chart on December 21, 1974.
Jackie Wilson
Mary Wells
Berry Gordy
Tomorrow X Together Shares R&B-Inspired Carol ‘Sweet Dreams’ As Christmas Gift For Fans

Tomorrow X Together has shared a surprise new song called “Sweet Dreams,” intended to be a Christmas gift for its fans. Described as an “urban R&B carol with vintage piano sounds”, the track describes festive scenes like “Streets glimmering with warm light like stars in the night” and “white snow that settled silently.” A press release states that the song “expresses hopes for a warm and comfortable Christmas and great things to come after difficulties of the year including COVID-19.”
Slayer’s ‘Seasons In The Abyss’ Gets Christmas Rendition From Members Of Dream Theater And More

Members of Haken, Dream Theater, Protest The Hero, Cradle Of Filth and Inhuman Conditioned have released a festive version of a Slayer’s “Seasons In The Abyss.”. “Seasons Greetings In The Abyss” combines the music of Slayer’s “Seasons In The Abyss” with alternate lyrics penned by artist and illustrator Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Alestrom, Sylosis) and Charlie Griffiths of Haken, who also both take on guitar duties.
Shakin’ And Stirring: The Real Rock’n’Roll Of Johnny Kidd

When the discussion turns to which record deserves the title of the most authentic British rock’n’roll disc ever made, one of the prime contenders is a 1960 classic sung by a north Londoner whose real name was Frederick Heath. Except that, by then, the frontman born in Willesden...
