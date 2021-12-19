ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Monkeys in India going on deadly rampage against dogs after baby monkey killed

By Katherine Barrier, WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAVOOL, India (WKRC) - Reports from India say that a group of monkeys is going on a deadly revenge mission against one village's dogs. News18 says it all started in the Beed district...

